Sunrise brief: Qcells builds out U.S. supply chain with solar encapsulant facility in Georgia 

Four legislative actions for an equitable energy transition Senator Ed Markey shares his vision of permit and interconnection reform, community engagement, and environmental justice.

Meta picks utilities based on solar potential at data centers Meta has revealed that its renewable energy deployments are growing by 30% each year. Meta has already deployed 3.56 GW of solar capacity, and has over 9 GW in its long-term development pipeline.

Qcells announces new solar encapsulant facility in Georgia Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia will supply EVA encapsulant film to Qcells, supporting Qcells plans to develop a fully integrated solar supply chain in the USA.

Sunnova files for $3.3 billion Department of Energy loan The company looks to greatly expand its rollout of solar virtual power plant services.

Creating success and energy justice in community solar markets With risks to developers, challenges for LMI customers, and public utility opposition, community solar is still expected to expand throughout Mid-Atlantic states, noted experts at the SEIA Finance Tax and Buyers Seminar held this week in New York City.

1700 GW of solar, wind and storage await interconnection, up 28% in a year Just 86 GW of fossil capacity awaits interconnection.

North America represents 21% of global energy storage market by 2030 The global energy storage market is growing at a strong 23% compound annual growth rate, with annual additions projected to reach 88 GW/278 GWh in 2030, or 5.3 times the expected 2022 level for new installations, according to BloombergNEF’s 1H 23 energy storage outlook.

Aurora Solar study spots trends, myths and challenges in residential solar The study surveyed homeowners as well as solar professionals to learn what incentivized homeowners to go solar, their interest in energy storage, challenges faced by solar professionals and the myths that still hang over the solar industry.