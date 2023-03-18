Sunrise brief: Four bottlenecks of developing small-scale utility solar in California

New Mexico introduces low-income solar act SB 432 would require equitable distribution of benefits of on-site solar, limiting utility fees on low-income housing solar installations, and more.

Potential savings from new electric transmission reached decade peak in 2022 High electricity prices and severe weather helped drive record transmission values across many regions in 2022 offering potential savings, said Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Organizations show support for California solar carport and highway incentives A coalition of 64 organizations led by Environment California submitted a letter of support for SB 49.

Hounen to build 1 GW solar module factory in U.S. China-based module manufacturer Huonen Solar plans to build a panel manufacturing facility in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The factory will produce modules for the U.S. market.

Electriq Power secures financing to support Sustainable Community Networks in California $300 million in financing will help enable access to zero-up-front-cost, clean energy systems for California homeowners.

The four main bottlenecks of developing small-scale utility solar in California The CPUC, California legislature and other authorities having jurisdiction must address these issues or risk constraining jobs, CO2 mitigation, and clean energy deployment.