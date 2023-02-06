Sunrise brief: Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises

Minnesota senate passes 100% clean energy standard The first clean energy standard passed in the nation this year, the Minnesota bill mandates a transition to 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.

Brookfield Renewable nearly doubles development business to 110 GW from 62 GW Post-IRA, the global renewable energy developer is moving forward development projects in the U.S., which increases the growth prospects of its renewable development businesses.

Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals Former Tesla project manager joins Seneca Solar to integrate the program management expertise of Seneca with AEDG’s growing portfolio.

Annual investment in low-carbon energy transition exceeds $1 trillion Defying supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic crises, global investment in low-carbon energy transition jumped 31% in 2022, drawing level with fossil fuels

Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises A popular five-year $62 million program in North Carolina to boost rooftop solar has ended, while a large customer renewable power contract program has been expanded to 4 GW.

Window mini-split air conditioner company secures Series A funding Gradient’s first generation heat pump heating and cooling system is available for preorder, and ships this summer.

A tale of two headlines – nine solar patents upheld, two discarded Both SunSpec and Tigo have suggested victory in a recently ruled patent case, though SunSpec showed some concern.

Utility-scale updates on Texas 36 GW five-year solar path Texas is set to take over as the highest-capacity solar state in the U.S., much of which will be represented by large-scale projects like the ones featured in this update.