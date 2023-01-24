Sunrise brief: Vertical PV for clean energy and crop production 

Vertical PV for clean energy and crop production Agrivoltaic installations with vertically oriented solar panels are increasingly being adopted and studied across the globe.

Sonoco turns on 1 MW rooftop solar array at New Jersey warehouse As part of its 2022 sustainability report, the company has reviewed energy efficiency and renewable energy resources such as solar generation across 300 global manufacturing centers.

Solar total installed capacity to grow 84% in two years Solar and wind generation are expected to reach 16% of the grid’s supply this year, doubling the 2018 total, said the Energy Information Administration. By 2024, renewables will account for more than one quarter of electricity generation in the U.S.

New method to measure energy yield of bifacial PV systems Canadian scientists have developed a new way to measure the energy yield of bifacial PV systems. They said they considered the spectral albedo of ground cover like snow and sand to predict energy gains of up to 2%, in comparison with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard.

Home Depot to install 13 MW rooftop solar portfolio across California stores The national retailer operates 141.7 MW of installed solar capacity across its North American store locations.

USDA $9.7 billion program for rural electric cooperatives will focus on renewables The program will support investments by rural electric systems to improve service while reducing costs and climate pollution. Two smaller programs will support rural electric systems to deploy renewables and storage, and to improve resiliency.

Enlight Renewable Energy to go public on Nasdaq exchange Enlight is a renewable energy developer based in Israel that has an active operational portfolio and development pipeline of 17 GW solar and wind farms plus 15.3 GWh of storage in nine countries, including 17 U.S. states.

Flexible cadmium telluride solar cell with 12.6% efficiency via lift-off method A U.S. research team has developed a cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cell through a lift-off method that reportedly ensures higher crystallinity of the cadmium sulfide film. The device has a power conversion efficiency of 12.60%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.829 V, a short-circuit current density of 23.64 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 64.30%.