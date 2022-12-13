Sunrise brief: World to deploy as much renewable energy in the next five years as the last 20

Clean energy apprenticeship program to train and employ New Jersey residents The utility to non-profit partnership initiative is aimed at creating 3,200 clean energy jobs in the NY-NJ tri-state area.

Nevada’s largest utility to deploy 440 MWh battery energy storage system Construction of the Energy Vault BESS will begin Q2 2023 and expected to be operational by the end of year.

Energy storage fire, explosion, and safety training manual release IREC’s handbook contains energy storage installation codes, hardware standard, and lithium-ion risk mitigation tools.

Stellantis signs second largest corporate PPA on record for 400 MW of solar The maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep vehicles has committed the second largest corporate PPA after Ford.

Ranking the top 15 nations for solar energy capacity Ranking the world’s largest producers of solar energy based on the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2022.

Free GenX model recommended for renewables advocates to conduct utility resource modeling As trade groups and citizens’ groups advocate for low-cost renewables in state proceedings, they can make a stronger case by preparing their own utility resource plan, for example by using the free GenX model developed at MIT, says nonprofit group RMI.

New Jersey community solar landfill project to serve LMI residents The 10 MW BEMS community solar landfill project consists of two co-located systems that span two utility territories.

World to deploy as much renewable energy in the next five years as the last 20 The International Energy Agency said the world will increase its renewable energy capacity by 75% in the next five years.