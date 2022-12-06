Sunrise brief: Enphase to expand microinverter manufacturing in the U.S.

50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma Oklahoma is a state with an abundance of sunlight, but limited solar incentives at the state level.

Virginia homeless shelter and recovery center adds 313 kW rooftop solar array The Richmond, Virginia non-profit is estimated to save $224,358 per year in energy costs with the system from Secure Solar Futures.

PV windows cut energy use by 40% in glazed buildings, says NREL The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has shown that perovskite-based thin-film PV, transparent PV, and dynamic PV glazing technologies can reduce the energy use of glazed buildings by around 40% across eight regions in the United States.

Longroad Energy acquires 98 MW Titan Solar Project from Sunpin With the acquisition of the Titan Solar Project, Longroad enters the CAISO market and expands its California holdings to 340 MW.

Wisconsin utility decision could spur more rooftop solar development The Wisconsin PSC voted 2-1 in favor of a residential contract between a utility customer and a solar provider, a move that could usher in more residential solar.

Enphase to add 4.8 GW to 7.2 GW of U.S. solar microinverter manufacturing capacity In a ROTH Capital Partners webinar, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company will be adding four to six new manufacturing lines in the states.

PNNL team proposes how storage as transmission could earn market compensation Pacific Northwest National Lab researchers have developed a framework for compensating energy storage as a dual-use asset, earning revenue both as a regulated transmission asset and as a competitive market participant, while reducing both system and customer costs.

Inside the IRA: Updated Energy Community maps and questions from Charles River Associates Charles River Associates sees challenges in datasets and definitions across all three areas of the Energy Community clause. Pending guidance from the Treasury Department has the potential to affect up to 20% of all eligible areas.