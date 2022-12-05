Sunrise brief: Commerce Department tariff ruling seen as big mistake by solar industry

Commerce Department AD/CVD ruling calls for continued tariffs on solar imports The ruling is a mistake that the solar industry will have to deal with for the next several years, according to a solar trade group CEO.

Managing uncertainty in the solar module supply PVEL and PI Berlin, both members of the Kiwa Group, outline the steps that companies can take to ensure that the modules they are deploying in their projects meet quality standards for the U.S. market.

PV Intel announces Solar Development Training consulting service With the U.S. projected to double the amount of PV available by the end of 2025, opportunities abound for solar developers. PV Intel experts offer the fundamentals of solar project development.

Heat pumps competitive with gas boilers in some markets, says IEA The International Energy Agency (IEA) says unsubsidized heat pumps are already competitive with gas boilers in mature markets including the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, and China. It says global sales will soar to record levels by 2030.

Artificial intelligence helps solar to shine Renewable energy sources such as solar are complex and unreliable due to constantly changing weather conditions, but artificial intelligence can be a force for good, helping remove obstacles and unleash the true power of solar.

ReneSola posts 86% increased Q3 revenue, reflecting near-term addition of European IPP assets Despite higher earnings in Q3, the company lowered its Q4 22 guidance to $44 million to $49 million, compared to the consensus of $73 million, reflecting recent acquisitions of European assets taken on its balance sheet.

Ideematec trackers chosen for 7 GW portfolio in Texas Solar Proponent and Ideematec are working together with an EPC contractor to finalize the delivery schedules for the first Texas project of approximately 650 MW.

CEP Renewables and CS Energy construct largest North American landfill solar project at 25.6 MW The large brownfield solar project will provide Mount Olive, New Jersey with close to $2.3 million in past tax revenues, while creating a future revenue-generating renewable energy asset.