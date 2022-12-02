Ideematec trackers chosen for 7 GW portfolio in Texas

Ideematec, a utility-scale solar tracking systems specialist, announced that the company will provide its Horizon L:TEC 1P tracker for Solar Proponent’s pipeline of approximately 7 GW of projects in Texas. The two companies are working together with an EPC contractor to finalize the delivery schedules for the first approximate 650 MW project in Texas.

“Solar Proponent recognizes that our superior tracking technology is not only ideal for hurricane zones around the Texas Gulf Coast but also has a long track record of zero wind damage in areas with up to 105 mph wind speeds,” said Philipp Klemm, CEO of Ideematec North America. “We look forward to delivering the first project and working with Solar Proponent to supply GWs of our L:TEC product into the Texas region.”

Phoenix, Arizona-based Ideematec’s tracker is powered by a patented decoupled drive technology and locked sprocket system. Along with safeTrack Horizon, Ideematec offers both 1P and 2P, and capacity from one to 12 strings on one tracker.

Last year its trackers were chosen for use in a 100 MW community solar portfolio in New York State. The trackers were chosen for their resilience in withstanding upstate New York’s extreme weather environments, streamlined installation process, and bankability, according to Osea Nelson, partner at LightEdison. Eco Engineering/LightEdison led the portfolio’s procurement efforts as a joint venture in partnership with Source Renewables.

Ideematec was founded in Germany in 2003, after entering that market with a rooftop mounting system. Eighteen years later, and the company reports that it supplied the tracker for the world’s largest 2P system. The company has over 50 approved patents and over 3.5 GW of trackers installed worldwide. The company has also adapted the Horizon L:TEC tracker specifically for agricultural applications, with a design that can be adjusted for height and rotation. The Tracker’s height can be increased to a maximum of approximately 11 feet, and rotation can be increased to 70 degrees to allow extra space for machinery to pass through.