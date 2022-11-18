Sunrise brief: More solar module manufacturing coming to the U.S.

First Solar names Alabama as site for its fourth U.S. solar manufacturing facility The company plans to invest approximately $1.1 billion in a 3.5 GW manufacturing facility to be commissioned by 2025.

The day Indiana rooftop solar died Since July, only two customers have installed solar in NIPSCO’s 1.2 million customer territory following a new net metering rulemaking. The case has been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Enel North America to build 3 GW solar module manufacturing facility in U.S. The proposed facility will be Enel’s second global PV manufacturing facility after Catania, Sicily, and once completed will be the largest U.S. PV module manufacturing facility.

Urban Racking to focus on rooftop solar canopies in U.S. metropolitan markets The company’s first 46 kW solar canopy was recently deployed in Brownsville, NYC, and features a low 4.5% shading factor.

Proposed HVDC macrogrid to transmit low-cost renewable power A grid modeling firm proposes an underground high-voltage DC transmission overlay for the continental U.S. that, along with increased solar deployment and even greater wind deployment, would help reduce climate pollutants and electricity costs.

Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert Avantus partners with BLM and wildlife services to retire grazing rights and permanently dedicate land to wildlife forage.

California climate policy to kill fossil fuels, shining a spotlight on solar The California Air Resources Board released its most aggressive climate plan to date, targ ting net-zero by 2045 or earlier, and creating 4 million jobs along the way.

Is hydrogen about to have its solar moment? As Longi and other solar manufacturers kick off massive growth in hydrogen generation capacity, expect large price decreases resulting from steep learning curves, echoing the rapid advances experienced by the solar power industry since the 1970s.