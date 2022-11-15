Sunrise brief: Visualizing the remarkable progress of solar energy 

PEG racking system survives near-direct 120 mph hurricane hit in Cuba PEG’s low profile, 180 MPH wind code approved, high-density racking system weathered a powerful Category 3 hurricane, less than 50 miles from the eye wall.
EIA study finds high solar penetration states showed resiliency to major power outages The EIA study found that increasing solar states experienced outages of less than 102 minutes, while states with prohibitive markets for solar saw outages of more than 19 hours.
TVA aims to build 100 MW solar installation on retired coal site in Kentucky Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) approved a $216 million program to explore turning the Shawnee Fossil Plant, a closed coal ash storage location, into a utility-scale solar project.
Visualizing the remarkable progress of solar energy The last decade laid the foundation for solar to be a major energy source going forward. What will the next decade have in store?
Altus Power increases portfolio by 100 MW, increasing revenue 51% The commercial and industrial PV developer grew its portfolio over the last quarter by acquiring a 100 MW portfolio of assets in 5 states.
The role of solar in the Inflation Reduction Act The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 sets aside $369 billion to decarbonize the economy and respond to climate change. pv magazine USA’s Anne Fischer and Ryan Kennedy report on the boost the landmark legislation is expected to provide to solar and battery deployment and manufacturing.
