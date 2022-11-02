People on the move: Perch Energy, Stracker Solar, QCells USA, and more

Perch Energy with appointed Ali Abbasi as Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer
Jeff Sharpe was named COO/CTO at Stracker Solar.
Director of Sales at Qcells USA Corp. will be held by Dawson Rauch.
Structuring ManagerPortland, OR
pt@energeiaworks.com
- Great company culture with strong employee engagement.
- Full benefits including 401k match and generous PTO.
- Competitive salary and bonus structure.
Responsibilities:
- Screening investments.
- Creating M&A as well as managed assets.
- Work with internal teams to evaluate and negotiate acquisitions, optimize financing structures including tax equity and debt.
- Present investment ideas.
- Manage due diligence processes.
- Assist in portfolio analysis, evaluations and management.
- Reporting from an accounting and financial perspective, including tax equity, P&L and risk.
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of renewable industry experience.
- Proficient with financial structures and models including tax equity partnerships.
- Understanding of financial markets and products.
- Strong analytical and technical capabilities with good organizational skills.
