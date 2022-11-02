People on the move: Perch Energy, Stracker Solar, QCells USA, and more

Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Image: pv magazine

Perch Energy with appointed Ali Abbasi as Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer

John R. Keller started a new position as President & CEO at IHI Power Services Corp.

Jeff Sharpe was named COO/CTO at Stracker Solar.

Director of Sales at Qcells USA Corp. will be held by Dawson Rauch.

Structuring Manager

Portland, OR
Prachi Trivedi
pt@energeiaworks.com
As the Structuring Manager, you will be responsible for providing analytical support across the company for several different internal and cross functioning teams.Why you should apply:

  • Great company culture with strong employee engagement.
  • Full benefits including 401k match and generous PTO.
  • Competitive salary and bonus structure.

Responsibilities:

  • Screening investments.
  • Creating M&A as well as managed assets.
  • Work with internal teams to evaluate and negotiate acquisitions, optimize financing structures including tax equity and debt.
  • Present investment ideas.
  • Manage due diligence processes.
  • Assist in portfolio analysis, evaluations and management.
  • Reporting from an accounting and financial perspective, including tax equity, P&L and risk.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years of renewable industry experience.
  • Proficient with financial structures and models including tax equity partnerships.
  • Understanding of financial markets and products.
  • Strong analytical and technical capabilities with good organizational skills.

