Sunrise brief: U.S. solar electricity for $0 per kWh?

Could we see U.S. solar electricity for $0 per kWh? A Credit Suisse report suggests that from 2025 through 2032, the United States could see solar and wind PPAs regularly signed for under 1¢/kWh, due to a combination of manufacturing and project tax credits.
User guide to the Inflation Reduction Act BlueGreen Alliance releases implementation guide to help workers, families and communities maximize benefits of the IRA.
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost The patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies is currently being piloted by BASF Corporation.
Ontario confirms 1.5 GW-plus tender for battery storage The Canadian province of Ontario will include a big slice of energy storage capacity as it plans its near-term grid requirements.
Solar powered shoebox-sized robots to reach unexplored areas on Mars and Moon The Jet Propulsion Laboratory will use Rocket Labs PV to power mobile robots as part of its Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (CADRE) program.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.