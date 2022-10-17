Sunrise brief: U.S. solar electricity for $0 per kWh?

Could we see U.S. solar electricity for $0 per kWh? A Credit Suisse report suggests that from 2025 through 2032, the United States could see solar and wind PPAs regularly signed for under 1¢/kWh, due to a combination of manufacturing and project tax credits.

User guide to the Inflation Reduction Act BlueGreen Alliance releases implementation guide to help workers, families and communities maximize benefits of the IRA.

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost The patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies is currently being piloted by BASF Corporation.

Ontario confirms 1.5 GW-plus tender for battery storage The Canadian province of Ontario will include a big slice of energy storage capacity as it plans its near-term grid requirements.

Solar powered shoebox-sized robots to reach unexplored areas on Mars and Moon The Jet Propulsion Laboratory will use Rocket Labs PV to power mobile robots as part of its Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (CADRE) program.