BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of some of the nation’s largest labor unions and environmental organizations, announced its release of a User Guide to the Inflation Reduction Act—a resource to guide the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act in a way that will deliver good jobs, climate action, and health benefits.

“As these once-in-a-generation funds begin to make their way to communities across the nation, this one-stop shop resource hub provides an easy reference for policymakers, union leaders, and community leaders working to realize the laws’ impact,” said BlueGreen Alliance executive director Jason Walsh. “Our hope is that this resource will help ensure that these laws are implemented in the most efficient and effective manner—maximizing benefits for workers and communities. We look forward to working with our partners across the country as the implementation of the landmark legislation continues.”

The purpose of this user guide is to act as an easy reference for a number of policies and programs included in the law in eight broad areas:

Clean Energy Clean Technology Manufacturing Industrial Transformation EV Deployment, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Transmission Buildings Energy Transition for Workers and Communities Resilient and Healthy Communities

Charts of the programs and policies provide goals, timelines, and implementation mechanisms for each policy area, making it easier to locate funding sources and to know how to use them to their maximum benefit.

The Guide also explores how the law addresses job quality and equity. An analysis from the Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst commissioned by the BlueGreen Alliance found the more than 100 climate, energy, and environmental investments in the Inflation Reduction Act will create more than 9 million jobs over the next decade—an average of nearly 1 million jobs each year. The Guide explores how the law addresses job quality and equity and breaks down the implementation mechanisms included in the legislation and explain how they operate.

In addition to the Guide, the Alliance has set up the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resource Center—a hub that houses BlueGreen Alliance resources exploring the goals, timelines, and implementation mechanisms for investments included in the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

To view and download the full user guide for the Inflation Reduction Act, click here.

To view and download the full user guide for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, click here.