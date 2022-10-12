Watch: OMCO Solar talks growth, Inflation Reduction Act, and made-in-USA

OMCO Solar is a factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt mounts for the community and utility-scale markets. Its experience is built on decades of steel manufacturing, founded as OMCO Holdings in 1955. To date, the solar business has delivered over 9.5 GW of mounting structures worldwide.
OMCO’s manufacturing footprint spans coast-to-coast, delivering American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. Considering the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content requirements for projects to take in the full value of solar Investment Tax Credits, OMCO may be well positioned to grow rapidly.
The company recently announced it completed a 650 MW utility-scale portfolio in Florida with engineering, procurement, and construction firm Moss. OMCO also recently invested $5 million in expanding its manufacturing capabilities, bringing total investment in equipment and tooling to $75 million.
Ryan Kennedy, editor, pv magazine USA was joined by Eric Goodwin, director of business development at OMCO Solar at RE+ Anaheim for an interview. Watch below:
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.