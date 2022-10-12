Watch: OMCO Solar talks growth, Inflation Reduction Act, and made-in-USA

OMCO Solar's fixed-tilt racking solution is built to be resilient in harsh climates like the one pictured here in Erhard, Minnesota.

OMCO Solar is a factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt mounts for the community and utility-scale markets. Its experience is built on decades of steel manufacturing, founded as OMCO Holdings in 1955. To date, the solar business has delivered over 9.5 GW of mounting structures worldwide.

OMCO’s manufacturing footprint spans coast-to-coast, delivering American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. Considering the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content requirements for projects to take in the full value of solar Investment Tax Credits, OMCO may be well positioned to grow rapidly.

The company recently announced it completed a 650 MW utility-scale portfolio in Florida with engineering, procurement, and construction firm Moss. OMCO also recently invested $5 million in expanding its manufacturing capabilities, bringing total investment in equipment and tooling to $75 million.

Ryan Kennedy, editor, pv magazine USA was joined by Eric Goodwin, director of business development at OMCO Solar at RE+ Anaheim for an interview. Watch below: