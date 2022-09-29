Sunrise brief: Residential solar pricing up an inch 2021, up a foot in 2022

Also on the rise: California law to require automated, instant rooftop solar permits. Strategies to maximize clean energy development while being good land stewards. And more.

Image: Southern Environmental Law Center

California law to require automated, instant rooftop solar permits  Cutting project timelines and costs, automated permits support a more rapid buildout of clean energy.

People on the Move: Scale Microgrid, Ascent Solar, and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Utility-scale solar contract capacity sees record growth in Q2  More than half the activity is taking place in Texas, according to Wood Mackenzie analysis.

Residential solar pricing up an inch 2021, up a foot in 2022  Government research suggests that residential solar prices increased by about 10¢/W in the second half of 2021, and are up 20¢/W in the first half of 2022. However, accounting for inflation, residential solar prices are flat or decreasing.

Virtual Power Plants (VPP) to unlock energy savings, backup power for renters  VPPs represent an innovative way to efficiently use distributed solar and storage, offering savings and backup power to renters. In California, PearlX and Sunnova, among others, are launching services that connect renters with solar, backup energy storage, and bill savings.

Strategies to maximize clean energy development while being good land stewards  SEIA white paper lays out framework for engaging with communities and minimizing impacts of solar siting.

 

