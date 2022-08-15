Sunrise brief: US Congress passes landmark Inflation Reduction Act

Sol Systems develops bifacial, single-axis tracking solar project with pollinator habitat Monroe County Water Authority recently flipped the switch on the 5 MW ground-mounted solar array in Penfield, New York.
New centralized DC:DC converter from Alencon The CUBE is a PV and energy storage compatible converter rated upwards of 430 kW.
US Congress passes landmark Inflation Reduction Act Passage of the act sets US solar industry on a new trajectory—increases Made in the USA manufacturing, boosts solar and battery recycling, incentives electric vehicles, and more.
What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act for the solar industry? A high-level, cursory summary of the IRA 2022 is focused on the details pertaining to solar power professionals.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.