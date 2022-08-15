Sunrise brief: US Congress passes landmark Inflation Reduction Act

Sol Systems develops bifacial, single-axis tracking solar project with pollinator habitat Monroe County Water Authority recently flipped the switch on the 5 MW ground-mounted solar array in Penfield, New York.

New centralized DC:DC converter from Alencon The CUBE is a PV and energy storage compatible converter rated upwards of 430 kW.

US Congress passes landmark Inflation Reduction Act Passage of the act sets US solar industry on a new trajectory—increases Made in the USA manufacturing, boosts solar and battery recycling, incentives electric vehicles, and more.

What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act for the solar industry? A high-level, cursory summary of the IRA 2022 is focused on the details pertaining to solar power professionals.