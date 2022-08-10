Sunrise brief: Study finds 100% renewables would pay off within 6 years 

Washington D.C. signs 73 MW solar power purchase agreement The Public Service Commission approved a long-term power purchase agreement in partnership with Invenergy.
Four steps to creating a sustainable distributed generation strategy According to Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy, renewable energy capacity at the distribution level can meet needs without the long lead time required for larger, utility-scale resources, and he shows us how to solve major system barriers to expanding renewable energy on the grid.
Study finds 100% renewables would pay off within 6 years New research from Stanford University researcher Mark Jacobson outlines how 145 countries could meet 100% of their business-as-usual energy needs with wind, water, solar and energy storage.
Chicago commits to 100% renewable energy by 2025 Mayor Lightfoot made a commitment to purchase renewable energy for all city facilities and operations by 2025.
Waikoloa solar + storage project will contribute to more than 7% of island’s electricity needs BayWa r.e. will construct the solar-plus-storage facility on the Big Island of Hawaii, which will feature tracker-based bifacial solar modules and a lithium-ion battery system.
