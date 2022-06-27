Sunrise brief: Groundbreaking ruling in California simplifies grid connection process for distributed solar and storage

Single axis trackers on a commercial rooftop increase generation 37% Alion Energy trackers thread the ROI needle with productivity gains from white roofs and bifacial modules, while design aggressively maximizes module count

Infiniti Energy raises $117 million for commercial solar development The financing will be used to support the development of 34 MW of commercial and industrial solar located across New Jersey.

California ruling simplifies grid connection process for distributed solar and storage A groundbreaking rule by the California Public Utilities Commission will streamline the interconnection process for distributed energy resources.

Pacific Gas & Electric calls for participation in Tesla virtual power plant pilot California residents who own a Tesla Powerwall can take part in the emergency load reduction program pilot, which could become the largest distributed battery resource in the world.

$500 million invested in Pine Gate Renewables to support utility-scale solar buildout Generate Capital provided the developer strategic growth capital and asset financing to expand its business.

Longi’s heterojunction solar cell hits 26.5% Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin has confirmed that Longi’s new heterojunction solar cell has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.5% – an improvement of 1.1%.