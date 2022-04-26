Sunrise brief: Reduce, re-use, recycle–PV ICE modeling tool helps predict flow of solar materials

Minnesota’s renewable generation has risen 60% over the past decade, providing 28% of Minnesota’s generation in 2021 The 2022 Minnesota Energy Factsheet demonstrates that clean power industries lead the state’s energy transition.

Leeward Renewable Energy, First Solar come to terms on module supply agreement The deal expands the two companies’ supply agreements to over 3 GW and will enable Leeward to develop 18 new solar facilities in its 20 GW US solar development and construction pipeline through 2024.

Growatt unveils solar rechargeable portable power station Chinese inverter maker Growatt has launched Infinity 1500, a portable power station for off-grid applications.

Student activism leads Boston school to adopt solar The Planet Protectors club at the Winsor School, an all-girls college prep day school, successfully launched a project that will cover one third of the school’s energy needs and is estimated to save the school over $1 million during the project’s life.

Mosaic solar finance company reaches $7 billion in loans funded The milestone occurred just months after Mosaic achieved $6 billion in loans funded and reduced pricing across its entire suite of solar loan products.

PV in the Circular Economy: Modeling tool helps predict flow of solar materials PV ICE uses the latest data from the solar industry to model the flow of PV materials over the next several decades, helping to predict the effects of different market trends, technological developments, and government policies.