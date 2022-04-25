Mosaic solar finance company reaches $7 billion in loans funded

Mosaic said that it has surpassed $7 billion in loans funded through the company’s platform. The milestone is significant in itself, but also serves to illustrate the company’s rapid acceleration, as it passed the $6 billion mark in December 2021 and the $5 billion mark in March 2021.
The $2 billion dollar growth timeline works out to be almost exactly 12 months in total, with Mosaic sharing that the $7 billion milestone was passed in mid-March, finishing off a month that saw the company achieve its highest monthly loan volume to date. Mosaic also recently completed a $382.7 million securitization. Since 2017, the company issued 12 solar loan securitizations, totaling more than $3.2 billion of offered securities. The company also prides itself on the low cost of funds on bonds.
“There’s a growing importance of clean renewable energy as an economic engine, a climate imperative, and a matter of national security,” said Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. “The urgency to deliver affordable financing options for our partners and homeowners is growing, and Mosaic is uniquely positioned to help lead this charge.”
Mosaic offers financing for solar, solar-plus-storage systems, and other sustainable home improvements, often providing homeowners with a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. In February, Mosaic announced it had reduced pricing across its entire suite of solar loan products.
Just a year ago Mosaic announced new financing partnerships that were expected to provide loans to more than 100,000 homeowners.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.