People on the Move: Schneider Electric, US Department of Energy, Greenskies and more

Schneider Electric has appointed Gwenaelle Avice-Huet as its new Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, starting from 1 April 2022.

Gwenaelle joined Schneider Electric in 2021 as Senior-Vice President of Corporate Strategy. As a member of the Executive Committee, Gwenaelle will preside over developing and deploying strategic, sustainability and quality & customer satisfaction initiatives, while steering all mergers, acquisitions and divestment activities globally

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet started her career in scientific research at the French National Research Institute and the French Atomic Energy Commission on nuclear energy before joining the World Bank in Washington D.C. as a consultant. She also worked for the service of the French Prime Minister within the General Secretary of European affairs with responsibility for energy and competitiveness matters, and as the advisor on energy and climate change for various ministers.

Greenskies Clean Focus has made two additions to the company’s executive leadership team: Randall Prescott has been named Vice President of Power Marketing, while Karen Keane has been named Vice President of Project Finance. With these hires, Greenskies expands its team of experienced, senior staff members with broad knowledge of the energy and financial markets.

As Vice President of Power Marketing, Randy facilitates offsite solar to help corporate and real-estate clients meet ESG goals, and he drives energy-market strategy for utility-scale solar projects. His experience in wholesale energy markets and expertise in navigating the complex system of ISOs throughout the country expands the company’s capability to offer differentiated clean energy offerings. Randy brings over three decades of experience in the wholesale energy industry, holding various management positions in wholesale energy marketing and origination, structuring, and energy economics. Prior to joining Greenskies, Randy was Head of Marketing & Origination at PSEG Energy Resources & Trade, where he led the power marketing and origination team.

As Vice President of Project Finance, Karen leads project financing from deal origination to closing. Her team will support the company’s expanding base of development partners. Her experience in structured project finance enhances the company’s ability to develop creative deal structures to differentiate product offerings and to provide competitive financing options. Previously, Karen was a Director at Deutsche Bank Securities, focusing on structuring domestic and international financings. She brings over 15 years of experience in project finance, accounting, and investment banking.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Rebecca Isacowitz has begun a new position as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the US Department of Energy

Sponsored: Channel Manager – Los Angeles, CA

The Solar Project Manager will be responsible for managing C&I-scale project development from conception to project construction. The Solar PM will take on project management tasks (in conjunction with EPC contractor) related to transmission distribution, interconnection agreements, environmental studies, project permitting, resource assessment, equipment selection, and contract negotiation. The Project Manager will lead, manage, and create proposal documentation and lead the public RFP process for EPC construction contractors and subcontractors. The Project Manager will also be the primary point of contact with clients, independent consultants, and partners.

Requirements:

B.S. Degree preferred

7+ years of C&I-scale solar project management or construction management

Excellent knowledge of and passion for renewable energy with a track record of solar and energy storage projects

Knowledge of EPC contracts, transmission, interconnection procedures, and environmental permitting.

Experience budgeting and estimating projects

Must have the ability to manage projects, and achieve time goals and deliver results

Strong communication, analytical, and organizational skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and MS Project

Ability to travel up to 25% within assigned territory for pre-construction meetings, site visits, permitting meetings, and development sites

More information is available here.