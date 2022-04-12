RFP Alert: NV Energy contracts for renewable energy projects larger than 20MW

Nevada-serving utility NV Energy released a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy facilities to join the grid. Facilities must be at least 20MW in capacity.

Solar PV, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, biomass, and biogas projects will be considered. Co-location of battery energy storage is eligible, as well. All proposed projects must be able to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2025.

Evaluation of projects will be based on economic benefit and job opportunities to Nevada and the best value proposition to NV Energy customers. The utility has a customer base of 1.5 million and serves a tourist population of 54 million annually.

Bids are due by 4:00PM on May 18, 2022. Bidder questions can be submitted until the deadline of May 13, 2022. More Information, and an application portal can be found here. Accepted contracts would be executed on August 3rd, 2022.

Nevada has a strong solar presence nationally, ranked 6th in deployment by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) with 4.5GW installed through 2021. SEIA estimates $8.5 billion in investment in solar in Nevada, with over 6,000 jobs. The state will host the Gemini solar project, a $1.2 billion, 690MW solar and energy storage facility that will begin commissioning in 2023. The project is developed by Primergy, a Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners portfolio company.