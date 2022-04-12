RFP Alert: NV Energy contracts for renewable energy projects larger than 20MW

Nevada-serving utility NV Energy released a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy facilities to join the grid. Facilities must be at least 20MW in capacity.
Solar PV, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, biomass, and biogas projects will be considered. Co-location of battery energy storage is eligible, as well. All proposed projects must be able to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2025.
Evaluation of projects will be based on economic benefit and job opportunities to Nevada and the best value proposition to NV Energy customers. The utility has a customer base of 1.5 million and serves a tourist population of 54 million annually.
Bids are due by 4:00PM on May 18, 2022. Bidder questions can be submitted until the deadline of May 13, 2022. More Information, and an application portal can be found here. Accepted contracts would be executed on August 3rd, 2022.
Nevada has a strong solar presence nationally, ranked 6th in deployment by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) with 4.5GW installed through 2021. SEIA estimates $8.5 billion in investment in solar in Nevada, with over 6,000 jobs. The state will host the Gemini solar project, a $1.2 billion, 690MW solar and energy storage facility that will begin commissioning in 2023. The project is developed by Primergy, a Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners portfolio company.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.