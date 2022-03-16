Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar launches 420W rooftop solar module with 21.5% efficiency

RFP Alert: 500MW of PV for Indiana Michigan Power About 500MW of solar and 800MW of wind power is sought by the American Electric Power company in its recent issuance of requests for proposals.
Concentrating solar power with heat storage could compete with batteries For short-term storage in a 100% renewables grid, thermal energy storage located at concentrating solar power plants could compete with batteries, found a study using an idealized grid model. Seasonal storage needs could best be met with power-to-gas-to-power technology.
Canadian Solar launches 420W rooftop solar module with 21.5% efficiency The new product is part of the company’s HiKu6 series based on 182mm wafers. Its temperature coefficient is 0.34% and its electrical characteristics are claimed to be compatible with the most common photovoltaic inverters thanks to values below 14A.
Enphase Energy acquires SolarLeadFactory, a solar sales generation specialist This is Enphase Energy’s fourth recent acquisition, all of which enhance Enphase Energy’s planned digital platform for installers.
School and municipal solar project complete in New York State U.S. Light Energy completed the solar projects for the Tri-County Energy Consortium.
US consortium aims for solar PV with a 50-year lifetime The Department of Energy’s durable materials consortium is a multi-laboratory unit that stress-tests solar modules for durability. It seeks to extend the useful life of PV.
