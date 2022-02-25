Sunrise brief: Rooftop solar groups ask FERC to stop utilities from charging customers for anti-solar advocacy

Reclaiming power as a buyer in a tight PV module market Material shortages, trade restrictions, and shipping bottlenecks create challenges for PV module buyers, but the good news is that there are steps to take to ensure quality and timely supply.
New Jersey installed nearly 4GW of solar in 2021, why is there cause for concern? The word of the winter is interconnection, and there is concern across the industry that interconnection delays in Jersey could compromise one of the nation’s leading solar markets.
Rooftop solar groups ask FERC to stop utilities from charging customers for anti-solar advocacy Four groups that support rooftop solar have asked federal energy regulators to disallow the “common” utility practice of charging their customers for their anti-solar advocacy.
DOE deep dives into strategies to solve clean energy supply chain issues The Department of Energy is charting a course for the developing US photovoltaic manufacturing, which could mitigate global supply chain challenges and benefit the climate and the economy as well as helping the US achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Aspen Power secures $120 million, 200MW of distributed and community solar The developer is active in community solar, multifamily, commercial, industrial, and rooftop markets.
Where renewable energy policies are working The 2022 Community Power Scorecard developed by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance grades the states on which give communities the most power to advance clean energy and which present barriers to local economic development through renewable power. Only four received top grades, indicating that most states have a lot of work to do.
Plans finalized for lithium extraction project in Arkansas Standard Lithium and LANXESS Corporation have come to terms on an agreement to speed the development of the first commercial lithium project in Arkansas.
DHL deploys solar on its fleet trucks The international express shipper is topping trucks with solar to limit fuel usage by powering lift gates, ancillary devices, and easing strain on the truck’s alternator.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.