Sunrise brief: Utilities appeal FERC denial to leave TVA–decision goes to courts

Utilities appeal FERC denial to leave TVA The decision will now go to the courts, where subsequent decisions and appeals could drag this matter on far into the foreseeable future.

ROTH: 100MW of modules detained under Hoshine WRO released Shipping containers storing roughly 100MW of LONGi solar modules have been released, reports ROTH Capital Partners in an industry note, while Trina has had the vast majority of its detained product released, if not all of it entirely.

SolarJuice to ramp up solar manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW SPI Solar plans to begin manufacturing solar panels in California using the existing production lines at the former Sunergy PV solar plant, boosting capacity to 1.1GW in Q3.

Novel IBC solar cell architecture based on crystal photonics shows efficiency potential of 29.1% Scientists in Germany designed a poly-Si on oxide (POLO) interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar cell integrating photon crystals and found this architecture has the potential to reach a power conversion efficiency of over 28%, which would be 1% higher than the current practical limit set by the scientific community. They also found that by improving passivation, the efficiency may be raised up to 29.1%.

Speed up interconnection studies with enforceable timelines and third-party competition, say SEIA and allies The proposed measures would prompt transmission providers to complete studies on time, the groups said. They asked federal energy regulators for an accelerated interconnection rulemaking.

Build back later After multiple rounds of slashing the total cost of the Build Back Better bill, US senators remain locked in negotiations. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (West Virginia) voted against an earlier proposal, shocking many, and has now said he will reopen negotiations “starting from scratch.”