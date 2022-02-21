Speed up interconnection studies with enforceable timelines and third-party competition, say SEIA and allies

The clean energy industry has presented a plan to accelerate interconnection studies through efficiency, timelines, and competition, in comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
So that interconnection studies for large-scale renewables projects may be completed in “months instead of years,” three clean energy trade groups have asked FERC to launch an “accelerated, stand-alone” interconnection rulemaking to implement their recommended approach.
The groups are the solar association SEIA, clean energy trade group Advanced Energy Economy, and renewables and transmission trade group American Clean Power Association.
The plan would provide interconnection customers the option of using third-party consultants to produce required studies.To enable both transmission providers and third parties to produce such studies efficiently, the plan calls for creation of standardized unit pricing and criteria for planning and construction, especially for facilities studies. Those studies can now take over two years to complete, the groups say.
The plan would also require transmission providers to meet minimum standards for interconnection study timeliness and accuracy, with “enforceable, non-recoverable financial penalties for underperformance.”
The groups say that timelines and penalties, together with third-party competition, “will incentivize transmission providers and owners to devote sufficient resources and staffing to completing accurate studies on time.”
Among 21 near-term and long-term solutions, the groups also recommend:
- Clear guidance for converting, during the study process, stand-alone resources to hybrid or co-located resources (e.g., by adding storage),
- Requiring transmission providers, upon receiving an interconnection request, to evaluate grid-enhancing technologies that could substitute for added transmission capacity, and
- Making interconnection customers responsible only for network upgrades “local” to their project.
The groups asked FERC to require all transmission providers to use practices comparable to those of transmission providers that have “already implemented” the reforms identified in their comments.
Of FERC’s five commissioners, currently three are Democrats and two are Republicans.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.