Sunrise brief: Schneider Electric purchases controlling stake in EnergySage

Depot Village in Hanson, MA is a new affordable housing project, topped with a Resonant Energy-developed solar project.

REC Silicon reports loss in Q4, but remains optimistic REC Silicon ASA got a boost by Hanwha Solutions’ investment and is now looking to restart Moses Lake facility, along with eyeing opportunities in battery materials.

New Boston-based community solar company launches Spun-off from BlueWave solar, Perch Energy brings experience spanning 500MW of contracted capacity. Massachusetts ranks third in the nation in community solar, and was one of the first in the country to establish it.

Ohio regulators approve 325MW solar project The project is the third-largest approved under the state’s recent large-scale solar boom.

Program for low-income housing authority solar assistance finds success in pilot, set to expand The Massachusetts Solar Technical Assistance Retrofits (STAR) program has committed to 3MW of development.

Schneider Electric purchases controlling stake in EnergySage The acquisition is expected to enable EnergySage to develop new solutions for high-efficiency HVAC, smart home devices, and other clean energy products and services.

Flexible PV panels based on hyperconnected back-contact solar cells US start-up mPower Technology is scaling up its flexible crystalline silicon solar module technology for spatial and terrestrial applications. The back-contact solar panels consist of micro-singulated silicon dies that are “hyper-interconnected” in series or in parallel. The devices have efficiency ranging from 22 to 23% depending on the size or applications.

Sheetz enters solar supply deal with Constellation The deal will provide Sheetz with enough renewable energy to power nearly 70% of the chain’s Pennsylvania facilities.