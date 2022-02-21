Sunrise brief: Schneider Electric purchases controlling stake in EnergySage

REC Silicon reports loss in Q4, but remains optimistic REC Silicon ASA got a boost by Hanwha Solutions’ investment and is now looking to restart Moses Lake facility, along with eyeing opportunities in battery materials.
New Boston-based community solar company launches Spun-off from BlueWave solar, Perch Energy brings experience spanning 500MW of contracted capacity. Massachusetts ranks third in the nation in community solar, and was one of the first in the country to establish it.
Ohio regulators approve 325MW solar project The project is the third-largest approved under the state’s recent large-scale solar boom.
Program for low-income housing authority solar assistance finds success in pilot, set to expand The Massachusetts Solar Technical Assistance Retrofits (STAR) program has committed to 3MW of development.
Schneider Electric purchases controlling stake in EnergySage The acquisition is expected to enable EnergySage to develop new solutions for high-efficiency HVAC, smart home devices, and other clean energy products and services.
Flexible PV panels based on hyperconnected back-contact solar cells US start-up mPower Technology is scaling up its flexible crystalline silicon solar module technology for spatial and terrestrial applications. The back-contact solar panels consist of micro-singulated silicon dies that are “hyper-interconnected” in series or in parallel. The devices have efficiency ranging from 22 to 23% depending on the size or applications.
Sheetz enters solar supply deal with Constellation The deal will provide Sheetz with enough renewable energy to power nearly 70% of the chain’s Pennsylvania facilities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.