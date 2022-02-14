Sunrise brief: Three California utilities fund coalition backing NEM 3.0

Coalition received $1.7 million from three California utilities to push NEM 3.0, a rooftop solar ‘killer’ The Affordable Clean Energy for All coalition received payments from PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E to “stop the cost shift” and support the proposed (and since postponed) Net Energy Metering 3.0 decision.\

Solar in the NFL As we enter Super Bowl weekend, pv magazine looks at how the National Football League adopts solar.

Nighthawk utility-scale storage facility to use Tesla Megapack Tenaska and Arevon plan 300MW battery storage facility in San Diego County to add resilience to the grid across California.