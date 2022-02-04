Sunrise brief: Georgia Power plans to retire all coal by 2035; add natural gas, renewables, and storage

SunCommon financing program helps Vermont organic farmers go solar Organic Valley, the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the US, is teaming up with SunCommon to help Vermont farmers go solar with zero up-front costs.

Kansas Senator potentially to hamper solar growth in new bills Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson (R) is supporting new bills that may slow the rate of renewable energy growth in the state.

CommonBond now offering solar financing The company is projected to do $1 billion in residential solar project originations this year.

Georgia Power ditches coal for renewables, stays committed to natural gas The company’s 2022 IRP includes plans to retire all coal units by 2035; add nearly 2,400MW of natural gas and 6,000MW of renewable capacity, as well as 1,000MW of energy storage in that same time; and begin distributed energy resource and income-qualified community solar pilot programs.

SolarAPP+ permitting software reduces project times by 12 days on average in pilot The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released the free, web-based platform for automatic residential solar permit approvals.

PJM, flooded with interconnection requests, proposes two-year review pause The proposal would leave thousands of solar projects in limbo, create dire financial strain among developers, and severely hamper corporate, state, and federal initiatives to support renewable energy.

Aurora Solar announces new Aurora Sell suite The new Aurora Sell suite can generate the solar design using proprietary machine learning algorithms, lidar, and imagery data.