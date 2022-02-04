Sunrise brief: Georgia Power plans to retire all coal by 2035; add natural gas, renewables, and storage

SunCommon financing program helps Vermont organic farmers go solar Organic Valley, the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the US, is teaming up with SunCommon to help Vermont farmers go solar with zero up-front costs.
Kansas Senator potentially to hamper solar growth in new bills Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson (R) is supporting new bills that may slow the rate of renewable energy growth in the state.
CommonBond now offering solar financing The company is projected to do $1 billion in residential solar project originations this year.
Georgia Power ditches coal for renewables, stays committed to natural gas The company’s 2022 IRP includes plans to retire all coal units by 2035; add nearly 2,400MW of natural gas and 6,000MW of renewable capacity, as well as 1,000MW of energy storage in that same time; and begin distributed energy resource and income-qualified community solar pilot programs.
SolarAPP+ permitting software reduces project times by 12 days on average in pilot The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released the free, web-based platform for automatic residential solar permit approvals.
PJM, flooded with interconnection requests, proposes two-year review pause The proposal would leave thousands of solar projects in limbo, create dire financial strain among developers, and severely hamper corporate, state, and federal initiatives to support renewable energy.
Aurora Solar announces new Aurora Sell suite The new Aurora Sell suite can generate the solar design using proprietary machine learning algorithms, lidar, and imagery data.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.