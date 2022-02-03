CommonBond now offering solar financing

CommonBond, best known for its student financing business, announced it now offers solar financing. The company did a soft launch of its solar loans in Q3 2021, and is now on pace to perform $1 billion in residential solar project originations this year.
CommonBond offers customer facing API-based point of sale operations and app and web-based point of sale portals for installers. The software can be integrated with leading solar proposal generation tools,
“We believe that cost and awareness are two major obstacles to residential solar adoption,” said Robb Granado, president of CommonBond. “CommonBond has built a unique set of capabilities for solar installers and homeowners to address those obstacles.”
Solar loans are common way to own a PV system. SolarReviews said secured loans such as HELOC run between 3-8.5% APR, depending on credit score. The rate of PACE loans tends to be higher, with APRs between 6.5-8.5%. Unsecured loans have higher APRs, and generally vary widely in their APRs. In general, they range 6-30%, and having a good credit score helps keep rates low. Many solar loans are zero-down, but where down payments are required, they typically range between $0-$300o. You can find a solar loan as short as three years or as long as 30, but typically they range from 10-20 years, said SolarReviews.
A Zillow study found solar raises a homes property value by 4.1% on average. On a $500,000 home, that is an increase of $21,500 in value.
SolarReviews recommends two different strategies to consider: one would be structuring the loan to have a day-one positive cash flow value, and money back in your pocket month-to-month. The other method would be to shorten the loan, maximizing savings and enjoying several years of clean, free energy for years.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.