Sunrise brief: Sen. Manchin opposes Build Back Better; solar stocks tumble

To access low-cost renewables, a Colorado co-op plans to exit Tri-State utility. United Power plans to work with other power suppliers over the next two years to secure alternative power supply on the open market.
Sen. Manchin opposes Build Back Better, tanking solar stocks. The Democratic Senator, who holds a must-have vote, condemned the bill Sunday. Solar stocks fell precipitously at market open Monday.
Engie completes 2.3 GW renewable portfolio. Owned jointly with Hannon Armstrong, the portfolio is comprised of 13 renewable projects, including 1.8 GW of onshore wind and 0.5 GW of utility-scale solar.
130 MW Alabama solar project secures financing. The Black Bear Solar project will be among the largest in the state once it is completed, and it will deliver electricity to a wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama.
Paired with “wonder material,” over 21% efficiency demonstrated in perovskite solar cells. The use of phosphorene nanoribbons boosted the cell, putting it on par with traditional silicon cell output levels.
New York Governor unveils strategy to achieve a minimum of 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan that is expected to generate enough clean electricity per year to power nearly 700,000 additional New York homes, including those in disadvantaged communities.
Lockheed Martin to provide flow battery for 103 MW Alberta solar + storage project. The Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project will be a 102.5 MW installation, paired with 6.5 MW/52 MWh of Lockheed Martin’s GridStar Flow battery technology, and will be the largest flow battery energy storage facility in Alberta.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.