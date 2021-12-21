Sunrise brief: Sen. Manchin opposes Build Back Better; solar stocks tumble

To access low-cost renewables, a Colorado co-op plans to exit Tri-State utility. United Power plans to work with other power suppliers over the next two years to secure alternative power supply on the open market.

Sen. Manchin opposes Build Back Better, tanking solar stocks. The Democratic Senator, who holds a must-have vote, condemned the bill Sunday. Solar stocks fell precipitously at market open Monday.

Engie completes 2.3 GW renewable portfolio. Owned jointly with Hannon Armstrong, the portfolio is comprised of 13 renewable projects, including 1.8 GW of onshore wind and 0.5 GW of utility-scale solar.

130 MW Alabama solar project secures financing. The Black Bear Solar project will be among the largest in the state once it is completed, and it will deliver electricity to a wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama.

Paired with “wonder material,” over 21% efficiency demonstrated in perovskite solar cells. The use of phosphorene nanoribbons boosted the cell, putting it on par with traditional silicon cell output levels.

New York Governor unveils strategy to achieve a minimum of 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan that is expected to generate enough clean electricity per year to power nearly 700,000 additional New York homes, including those in disadvantaged communities.

Lockheed Martin to provide flow battery for 103 MW Alberta solar + storage project. The Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project will be a 102.5 MW installation, paired with 6.5 MW/52 MWh of Lockheed Martin’s GridStar Flow battery technology, and will be the largest flow battery energy storage facility in Alberta.