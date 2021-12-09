Sunrise brief: SunPower offers financing for residential solar and battery storage systems

SunPower launches solar finance institution. SunPower’s move to bring financing in-house marks a significant pivot for the installer.

KKR enters solar with launch of Stellar Renewable Power. The company will focus on sourcing, developing, and operating utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities through greenfield development and acquisitions of early-stage assets from other developers.

National Grid Renewables closes financing for 200 MW solar project. Once completed, the 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project will be the largest of its kind in Illinois, and will bring the state near 900 MW of installed solar capacity.

bp acquires EV fleet charging provider AMPLY Power. With the rapid growth in public and electrical use of electric vehicles, bp enters fleet charging services in its acquisition of AMPLY Power.

Mercedes Benz contracts for 80 MW of Alabama Power solar. The automaker and power company received approval today for a proposed 80 MW solar project south of Montgomery, Alabama.

DERMS technology allows grid connection even when grid is at full capacity. Strata Grid DERMS technology allows large-scale producers of renewable energy resources to connect to the electric power grid while removing the risk of costly upgrades.