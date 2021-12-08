Sunrise brief: Building solar to last saves billions

Building solar as long-term resilient infrastructure could save billions. Reliability engineers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory call for improved quality, standards, and testing.

Namaste Solar to donate community solar subscriptions to 176 low-income families. 16 corporate sponsors and 60 individual donors helped to raise roughly $43,900 to ease the energy burden of 176 low-income families in Colorado, which can be up to 20% of their monthly income.

Microgrid energy storage and control platform receives UL fire safety certification. With UL certification secured, Emera Technologies can now offer its microgrid platform to utilities.

Nexamp to develop community solar on Maine ski resort. The 7.5 MW project is set to begin construction in early 2022 and is on track to begin delivering energy by the start of the 2022-23 ski season.

SolarAPP+ expands into energy storage permitting. Adoption of SolarAPP+ by local jurisdictions can speed deployment of solar and energy storage systems through faster permitting. The program is exploring energy storage and buildings-integrated photovoltaics permitting.