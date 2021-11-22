Sunrise brief: First Solar notches its biggest win via multi-gigawatt orders

First Solar signs multi-year deals for 5.4 GW of modules. Lightsource bp and bp placed orders for around 4.4 GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1 GWdc.
White Pine Renewables to develop Michigan’s first floating solar project. Once completed, 1 MW project will sell power to the township via a power purchase agreement.
Startup Sunday: Haliburton backs flywheel energy storage.
Consumers Energy to add 400 MW of solar. Under the agreements, the utility would own and operate one facility, and buy power from the other two.
Here’s why you need to support California net metering. John Fitzgerald Weaver argues that we need net metering to fully recognize the value of solar power on our homes and businesses.
Agrivoltaics clearinghouse launches to share info on matching solar with farming. The National Center for Appropriate Technology launched the clearinghouse to connect farmers and solar developers with agrivoltaics information.
