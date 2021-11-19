Sunrise brief: Battery recycling is hot, but lightbulb moments lag

Demand for battery recycling is growing, but capacity and innovation lag. A report by Lux Research forecasts growing demand for lithium-ion battery recycling capacity, along with a need for innovation to meet that demand.

SunPower launches VPP offering for its energy storage customers. The company will manage charging and discharging the batteries, while keeping some electricity in reserve for backup power to the home.

100 MW New York community solar projects to use Ideematec trackers. The trackers were selected in a partnership with Eco Engineering, LightEdison, and Source Renewables for their resilience under upstate New York’s extreme weather conditions.

Managing an evolving grid using distributed energy resources. mPrest CEO Andy Bennett joined pv magazine to talk about the future of DERs and the role that distributed energy resource management systems are likely to play.

American Battery approved to build battery recycling facility in Nevada. The facility will include a battery recycling building, an office building with laboratories, and a finished goods warehouse.

A promising new design for shingled solar modules. Research finds that the energy yield of a novel approach could almost double that of standard shingled cell interconnection under random shading conditions.