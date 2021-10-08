Midwestern states agree to co-develop an EV charging network

Governors from five Midwestern states signed a memorandum of understanding to create the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition, which would build an electric vehicle charging network.

The governors said the plan will improve the region’s economy and remove toxic emissions that would be otherwise expelled by cars and trucks. The plan’s supporters said it will help the Midwest compete for federal funding and private investment.

As part of the plan, a network of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles chargers will be constructed to streamline the charging experience for truck drivers in the region. Regulations and charging operations would be standardized for ease-of-use.

The plan also emphasizes what it said would be an equitable transition to an electrified transportation economy. Communities that are particularly affected by transportation emissions will be selected as sites for charging stations, helping curb localized emissions.

A task force made up of senior officials from each state will meet regularly to manage the program, update its progress, and work on identifying barriers and providing solutions.