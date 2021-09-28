Sunrise brief: Fluence files paperwork for an IPO

House bill would channel $3.5 billion to domestic solar manufacturing. The act would boost investment in U.S. solar manufacturing.

Energy storage company Fluence plans an IPO. The company applied to the SEC to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FLNC.”

Ford plans $11.4 billion investment to build EVs and batteries. The company will partner with South Korea-based SK Innovation to build facilities to produce and eventually recycle EV batteries.

SEIA warns of a solar industry ‘death blow’ as Commerce weighs tariffs. Swinerton’s George Hershman warned, “This is absolutely the biggest risk and issue for our company and the industry.”

TransAlta targets renewable energy growth in Canada, the U.S., and Australia. The Calgary-based utility is scrapping a plan to convert a coal unit to natural gas, redirecting the capital to renewable energy investments.

California officials consider 500 MW solar project. The project would be right at home in Kern County, which already hosts multiple utility-scale projects in the 100 MW+ range.