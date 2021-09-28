Sunrise brief: Fluence files paperwork for an IPO

House bill would channel $3.5 billion to domestic solar manufacturing. The act would boost investment in U.S. solar manufacturing.
Energy storage company Fluence plans an IPO. The company applied to the SEC to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FLNC.”
Ford plans $11.4 billion investment to build EVs and batteries. The company will partner with South Korea-based SK Innovation to build facilities to produce and eventually recycle EV batteries.
SEIA warns of a solar industry ‘death blow’ as Commerce weighs tariffs. Swinerton’s George Hershman warned, “This is absolutely the biggest risk and issue for our company and the industry.”
TransAlta targets renewable energy growth in Canada, the U.S., and Australia. The Calgary-based utility is scrapping a plan to convert a coal unit to natural gas, redirecting the capital to renewable energy investments.
California officials consider 500 MW solar project. The project would be right at home in Kern County, which already hosts multiple utility-scale projects in the 100 MW+ range.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.