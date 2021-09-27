Sunrise brief: 100 MW of solar capacity enters service in Wisconsin

Point Beach solar enters service in Wisconsin. Energy produced by the facility will serve WPPI Energy member communities in three states under a 20-year power purchase agreement.
Long-duration flow battery tech wins DOE funding. Four energy storage companies were awarded $18 million as part of the Energy Department’s Long Duration Storage Shot.
Railroad-following HVDC transmission project adds a utility investor. The $2.5 billion SOO Green project would connect the MISO and PJM regional energy markets, enabling the delivery of 2,100 MW of renewable energy.
Odessa Disturbance highlights troubling gaps in solar reliability. A report found that the solar industry “is not proactively identifying abnormal performance issues” related to inverter-based resources.
Startup Sunday: This Silicon Valley firm designs solar-powered fashion. Also starting up: Omnidian raises $33 million for solar performance services, and Lilac Solutions grabs $150 million for lithium brine extraction.
Oregon regulators ease community solar guidelines. Community solar development is set to accelerate as the program full capacity allotment is now available. Low-income customers have had their discount doubled.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.