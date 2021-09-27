Sunrise brief: 100 MW of solar capacity enters service in Wisconsin

Point Beach solar enters service in Wisconsin. Energy produced by the facility will serve WPPI Energy member communities in three states under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Long-duration flow battery tech wins DOE funding. Four energy storage companies were awarded $18 million as part of the Energy Department’s Long Duration Storage Shot.

Railroad-following HVDC transmission project adds a utility investor. The $2.5 billion SOO Green project would connect the MISO and PJM regional energy markets, enabling the delivery of 2,100 MW of renewable energy.

Odessa Disturbance highlights troubling gaps in solar reliability. A report found that the solar industry “is not proactively identifying abnormal performance issues” related to inverter-based resources.

Startup Sunday: This Silicon Valley firm designs solar-powered fashion. Also starting up: Omnidian raises $33 million for solar performance services, and Lilac Solutions grabs $150 million for lithium brine extraction.

Oregon regulators ease community solar guidelines. Community solar development is set to accelerate as the program full capacity allotment is now available. Low-income customers have had their discount doubled.