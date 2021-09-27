Sunrise brief: 100 MW of solar capacity enters service in Wisconsin

Also on the rise: NERC points a finger at inverters as a grid reliability concern, and a $2.5 billion HVDC project gains a utility investor.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Point Beach solar enters service in Wisconsin. Energy produced by the facility will serve WPPI Energy member communities in three states under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Long-duration flow battery tech wins DOE funding. Four energy storage companies were awarded $18 million as part of the Energy Department’s Long Duration Storage Shot.

The HVDC route would follow Canadian Pacific Rail lines from Iowa to Illinois.

Image: Canadian Pacific

Railroad-following HVDC transmission project adds a utility investor. The $2.5 billion SOO Green project would connect the MISO and PJM regional energy markets, enabling the delivery of 2,100 MW of renewable energy.

Odessa Disturbance highlights troubling gaps in solar reliability. A report found that the solar industry “is not proactively identifying abnormal performance issues” related to inverter-based resources.

Startup Sunday: This Silicon Valley firm designs solar-powered fashion. Also starting up: Omnidian raises $33 million for solar performance services, and Lilac Solutions grabs $150 million for lithium brine extraction.

Oregon regulators ease community solar guidelines. Community solar development is set to accelerate as the program full capacity allotment is now available. Low-income customers have had their discount doubled.

 

 

