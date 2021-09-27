Point Beach solar enters service in Wisconsin

NextEra Energy Resources and WPPI Energy commissioned the 100 MW Point Beach Solar Energy Center in Wisconsin.

The facility is on 465 acres adjacent to the Point Beach Nuclear Plant, which is owned by a unit of NextEra Energy Resources. The solar project was proposed in 2017 and construction lasted 10 months.

A unit of NextEra built, owns and, will operate the project. Energy produced by the facility will serve WPPI Energy member communities under a 20-year power purchase agreement. WPPI is a non-profit that serves more than 50 member distribution utilities in Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In 2020, it derived nearly 60% of its energy from fossil fuel sources, and almost 20% from nuclear. Renewable energy resources made up the remaining 20%.

With the addition of the solar capacity, WPPI Energy said that it is on track for a roughly 45% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 when compared to 2005.