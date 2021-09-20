Arizona battery energy storage system enters service near Phoenix

The battery system consists of a series of Tesla Megapacks that are connected directly to SRP’s energy grid and is the largest stand-alone battery storage system in Arizona.

Salt River Project placed into service a 25 MW battery storage facility at a substation adjacent to its Agua Fria Generating Station in Peoria, Arizona.

The battery system consists of a series of Tesla Megapacks connected to SRP’s energy grid. The batteries can be recharged overnight when power is abundant and less expensive and then discharged during peak energy periods to help meet high customer demand.

SRP also recently contracted for the output from the Sonoran Energy Center, which will be one of the largest solar-charged battery projects in the state. The utility has contracted for an additional large-scale solar and battery storage project called the Storey Energy Center to be built south of Coolidge. Both projects are scheduled to become operational in June 2023.

In addition to the new battery system in Peoria, SRP receives power and collects data from two pilot battery storage projects. These include the Pinal Central Solar Energy Center, a 20 MW, integrated solar energy and battery storage plant in Casa Grande and the Dorman battery storage system, a 10 MW, 40 MWh stand-alone battery storage system in Chandler.