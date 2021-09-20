Arizona battery energy storage system enters service near Phoenix

Salt River Project placed into service a 25 MW battery storage facility at a substation adjacent to its Agua Fria Generating Station in Peoria, Arizona.
The battery system consists of a series of Tesla Megapacks connected to SRP’s energy grid. The batteries can be recharged overnight when power is abundant and less expensive and then discharged during peak energy periods to help meet high customer demand.
SRP also recently contracted for the output from the Sonoran Energy Center, which will be one of the largest solar-charged battery projects in the state. The utility has contracted for an additional large-scale solar and battery storage project called the Storey Energy Center to be built south of Coolidge. Both projects are scheduled to become operational in June 2023.
In addition to the new battery system in Peoria, SRP receives power and collects data from two pilot battery storage projects. These include the Pinal Central Solar Energy Center, a 20 MW, integrated solar energy and battery storage plant in Casa Grande and the Dorman battery storage system, a 10 MW, 40 MWh stand-alone battery storage system in Chandler.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.