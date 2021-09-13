Sunrise brief: A 40% ITC is proposed, but with a few strings

Mitsubishi buys interest in 11 MW solar project, a first. A North Carolina energy provider will buy the project’s full output through a 25-year fully bundled Power Purchase Agreement.

House panel offers details on ITC extension. The bill would extend… and sweeten… the ITC before phasing it down between 2032 and 2033.



Startup Saturday: Greening the freight shipping chain for solar. Also starting up: Aussie startup claims a 25.54% silicon cell efficiency record, and Energy Vault exits startup status with a $1 billion offer.

Solar in uncommon spaces. With land use concerns on the rise, large-scale solar projects increasingly are being sited on everything from landfills to water reservoirs. Here’s an overview of the state of the art.

Watch: Wallbox unveils new commercial energy management system. The Sirius energy management system will power commercial buildings with the greenest or cheapest electricity source possible.

Auto junk yard now a 2.1 MW solar site. The Vermont Public Power Supply Authority commissioned Encore Renewable Energy to build the project, which is part of a planned 10 MW deployment.

Illinois House passes clean energy bill with some big solar wins. The bill includes an immediate re-start of solar incentives through the Adjustable Block Program, potentially protecting thousands of solar jobs across the state.

Emergency solar deployment expands across Louisiana. The 12 self-contained solar power stations include 30 solar panels that provide 11,400W, along with an inverter and battery pack that provides up to 27,000 watt-hours of electricity.