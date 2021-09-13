Mitsubishi buys interest in 11 MW solar project, a first

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group in partnership with Osaka Gas USA bought an equity interest in the 11 MW Brighter Future Solar Farm from project developer Oriden, an MHI Group company.

The solar PV project will deliver energy to Blue Ridge Energy in North Carolina. Following project completion, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America and Osaka will manage day-to-day operations. The solar power plant currently under construction on around 50 acres northwest of Charlotte.

Brighter Future is expected to generate 19,000 MWh of electricity annually. It is intended to help Blue Ridge Energy achieve 50% reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Blue Ridge will buy the project’s full output through a 25-year fully bundled Power Purchase Agreement.

The Brighter Future Solar investment is a new business model for MHI Group. Located in Pittsburgh, Oriden develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates renewable energy projects throughout the United States. It is backed by the MHI Group company Mitsubishi Power Americas. United Renewable Energy is providing late-stage development support, engineering, procurement, and construction services for the Brighter Future solar project.