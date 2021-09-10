Emergency solar deployment expands across Louisiana

PosiGen Solar said it teamed up with the Footprint Project to deploy 12 solar power stations at disaster supply sites in Hurricane Ida-damaged areas in Louisiana.

A dozen firehouses, churches, and community centers damaged or destroyed and left without power because of the storm have lights, fans, refrigerators, and cell phone charging stations powered by solar energy.

Tiffany Theriot, who runs the Cajun Commissary, an emergency distribution site set up on a tennis court in Houma, Louisiana, said, “Having these solar power stations has truly transformed how we are able to help people.” The energy is supporting refrigerators, fans, and cell phone charging stations, among other uses.

“We have all the energy we need to serve the volunteers who are serving the people of this community, and it all comes right from the sun,” she said.

The 12 self-contained solar power stations include 30 solar panels that provide 11,400 watts of power, along with an inverter and dual battery pack that provides up to 27,000 watt-hours of electricity.

PosiGen said it is also working to install 300 solar power batteries at homes in low-income neighborhoods.

The Footprint Project has worked to bring clean energy to areas of climate disasters and humanitarian emergencies since 2017. Volunteers in southeast Louisiana said this is their largest response operation to date.