Sunrise brief: Study weighs key factors in choosing monofacial vs. bifacial

Making the right buy: LCOE of monofacial vs bifacial modules. When does increased energy production outweigh increased cost? Clean Energy Associates looks to answer one of its most-asked questions.

No-credit solar lease improves reach to underserved communities. The program provides solar leases with no upfront cost and no credit score requirement. Lawrence Berkeley National Labs studied its performance.

California looks to speed up energy storage deployment. The state’s Energy Commission wants to grant licenses in less than 45 days for battery energy storage systems 20 MW or larger in size.

Making sense of the trade triple-threat to solar. A trio of trade-based issues will likely impact most solar sector players. It’s crucial to understand and track what’s going on.

Hot solar panels? Water and a wipe may help. Scientists in Russia have developed an active cooling technique that spreads water on both sides of the solar module and uses a cotton wick mesh to absorb and spread it.

Toshiba claims 15.1% power conversion efficiency for perovskite solar module. The result is claimed by the company to be the highest efficiency yet reported for any large, polymer film-based perovskite PV module.

Chevron looks to join green hydrogen venture. The Advanced Clean Energy Storage project would produce, store, and transport green hydrogen at utility scale for power generation, transportation, and industrial applications.

Burns & Mac tapped as EPC for 250 MW Wisconsin solar portfolio. The three projects represent a greater than 50% increase in the state’s installed solar capacity and are part of utility Alliant’s growing solar capacity.