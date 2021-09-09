Burns & Mac tapped as EPC for 250 MW Wisconsin solar portfolio

Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy and Burns & McDonnell have come to terms on a deal that will see the Kansas City-based firm provide the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for three Alliant solar projects totaling 250 MW of capacity in Wisconsin.

The projects are the Bear Creek solar project, a 50 MW installation being built in Richland County,west of Madison; the North Rock solar project, another 50 MW installation in Rock County near the Illinois border; and the Wood County solar project, an aptly-named 150 MW installation west of Green Bay.

The projects will require a peak construction labor force of almost 400 people, and Burns & McDonnell expressed a commitment to keeping jobs local. The company said it will subcontract portions of the civil construction and electrical installation to the local Wisconsin workforce.

Once completed, the projects will represent a greater than 50% increase in the state’s total installed solar capacity, which currently sits at 450 MW. A significant portion of the state’s upcoming solar capacity will be coming from Alliant, as state regulators recently approved the company’s proposal to construct 675 MW of solar.