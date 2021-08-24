Sunrise brief: Want solar with that? McDonald’s signs up for a Louisiana project

McDonald’s, eBay sign up to purchase solar from 345 MW Louisiana project. The two companies have signed on to purchase shares of the energy generated by Lightsource bp’s upcoming 345 MW Ventress Solar project.

Illinois residential solar installs fell off a cliff in Q2. Just 313 small rooftop solar projects were completed statewide as the state remains in a perilous solar incentive limbo.

Record half for clean energy finance, led by solar. A renewables investment report from BloombergNEF noted record growth for solar projects as wind power investment eased. A 1.8% yoy rate of growth was cause for concern.

3D printers produce solid-state battery technology for EVs and other uses. California-based Sakuú Corp. has started work on a 2.5 MWh per year pilot facility to produce its 3D-printed solid-state battery tech.

Arizona approves energy storage incentives for Tucson Electric customers. Regulators also approved expanding the utility’s community solar program and make 10 MW of solar capacity available for subscription.

Brighten Haiti aims to install solar PV on 109 schools in 2022. The group takes donations of discarded but still useful solar modules and offers solar apprenticeships to provide both training and reduced-cost PV systems to schools.

Green roofs can boost solar panel efficiency, study finds. The improvements are believed to stem from lower temperatures on the green roof.