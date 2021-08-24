Record half for clean energy finance, led by solar

The $3.5 billion raised by state-owned energy company China Three Gorges Renewables and the $2.4 billion generated by Chinese solar manufacturer Longi helped the global clean energy sector raise a record $28.2 billion during the first six months of the year.

The Renewable Energy Investment Tracker report from analyst BloombergNEF tracked a first-half record $174 billion of investment in clean power, with bumper equity investments more than compensating for a reduction of finance for wind projects. Wind technology posted a banner year in 2020.

The $28 billion raised by renewables companies cashing in on the share price peaks reached at the start of the year marked a 509% rise on the equity investment compared to the January-to-June period of last year, according to BloombergNEF. The analyst noted that 2021 has also posted a six-month record of $5.7 billion worth of venture capital and private equity backing.

While the $85 billion invested in wind power projects during the first six months of last year eased to $58 billion for the same period this year, the report said that solar parks banked a record $78.9 billion.

That finance included $4.9 billion in the second quarter alone in China, following a $2.8 billion investment in January to March. In the U.S., the report stated, investment of $5.3 billion in solar projects during the first quarter rose to $6.4 billion in the April to June time period.

BloombergNEF head of analysis Albert Cheung warned, however, that 1.8% year-on-year increase is “nothing to write home about.” He said that “an immediate acceleration in funding is needed if we are to get on track for global net zero.”