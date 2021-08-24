Record half for clean energy finance, led by solar

The $3.5 billion raised by state-owned energy company China Three Gorges Renewables and the $2.4 billion generated by Chinese solar manufacturer Longi helped the global clean energy sector raise a record $28.2 billion during the first six months of the year.
The Renewable Energy Investment Tracker report from analyst BloombergNEF tracked a first-half record $174 billion of investment in clean power, with bumper equity investments more than compensating for a reduction of finance for wind projects. Wind technology posted a banner year in 2020.
The $28 billion raised by renewables companies cashing in on the share price peaks reached at the start of the year marked a 509% rise on the equity investment compared to the January-to-June period of last year, according to BloombergNEF. The analyst noted that 2021 has also posted a six-month record of $5.7 billion worth of venture capital and private equity backing.
While the $85 billion invested in wind power projects during the first six months of last year eased to $58 billion for the same period this year, the report said that solar parks banked a record $78.9 billion.
That finance included $4.9 billion in the second quarter alone in China, following a $2.8 billion investment in January to March. In the U.S., the report stated, investment of $5.3 billion in solar projects during the first quarter rose to $6.4 billion in the April to June time period.
BloombergNEF head of analysis Albert Cheung warned, however, that 1.8% year-on-year increase is “nothing to write home about.” He said that “an immediate acceleration in funding is needed if we are to get on track for global net zero.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.