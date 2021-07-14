People on the Move: Tigo Energy, Bright Night, Charles Rivers Associates, Array Technologies, and more

The Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association named Genie Maybanks as its first-ever executive director. She spent 18 years at New Pioneer Food Co-op in marketing, outreach, education, and staff development. In her role, Maybanks supported New Pioneer’s Soilmates School Garden Education program and promoted the Good Neighbor Iowa’s pesticide-free-lawns initiative. She earned her B.A. in geography at the University of Iowa.

Tigo Energy named Joan C. Conley to its Board of Directors. As a former member of the Nasdaq leadership team, Conley brings expertise as an advisor to public company leadership teams and boards on the design, development, and execution of corporate governance and ESG programs.

During her 19 years at Nasdaq, she was responsible for the Nasdaq Global Corporate Governance Program, the Nasdaq Global Ethics and Corporate Compliance Program, and the Nasdaq Educational Foundation.

Andrea Wuttke, formerly CFO of hydro company Natel Energy is now CFO at energy storage company Energy Vault. Marion Hill is now SVP for renewables and power grids, North America at DNV. Lance Jordan started a new position as SVP of infrastructure investments at Pacolet Milliken, LLC. Hong Zhang Durandal is now a board member at EDP. Lucie Dupas now VP of execution at PowerFlex.

BrightNight said that Rhone Resch, president and chief revenue officer of Solarlytics and former president and CEO of SEIA, has joined its board of advisors. Resch is a 20-year veteran of the energy industry and at Solarlytics is responsible for all business and strategic planning, sales, marketing, financing, and commercializing of new products.

Property finance company Ygrene hired Ryan Moore to lead its Commercial PACE (C-PACE) business, reporting to CEO Jim Reinhart. Moore joins Ygrene from WeWork’s real estate advisory and agency leasing operation in North America. Prior to WeWork, Moore spent time in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago advising clients in capital markets transactions at HSBC, CBRE, and UBS. He has a B.S. in Business from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Charles River Associates announced a new integrated hydrogen offering and the addition of two senior level consultants to lead the effort. Rod Davies joins CRA’s Marakon practice to spearhead the firm’s hydrogen offering. He has more than 30 years of experience at BP where he held senior roles in hydrogen, gas/LNG, renewables and energy systems, including the transition to net-zero. Most recently, he led BP’s hydrogen strategy and implementation plan. Anthony Meggs will assist CRA’s Marakon practice as a senior consultant with over 20 years of experience in alternative energy. He currently serves as the chair of Sellafield Ltd and was previously BP’s Group head of technology where he led the group’s hydrogen business development activities. He also co-chaired a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study regarding the future of natural gas.

Electric Hydrogen said it recently emerged from stealth and secured $24 million Series A financing led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and joined by Prelude Ventures and Capricorn Group’s Technology Impact Fund. The company includes CEO Raffi Garabedian, who has over two decades of experience in the clean energy sector, including the photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. Before founding Electric Hydrogen, he served as the CTO of First Solar. CTO David Eaglesham is a former entrepreneur-in-residence at Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Prior to that, he was the CEO at Pellion Technologies and the CTO at First Solar. He also played executive leadership roles at Applied Materials, Lawrence Livermore National Labs, Agere Systems, and Lucent Technologies. CFO Derek Warnick worked at Breakthrough Energy Ventures prior to co-founding Electric Hydrogen. He has held leadership positions in the energy sector including COO at Infinite Cooling, CFO at FGE Power, head of energy finance, and head of product development at World Energy. EVP of Engineering Dorian West brings 25 years of engineering leadership experience to Electric Hydrogen, with a background developing disruptive technologies. Prior to Electric Hydrogen, he was an early employee at Tesla and held engineering leadership roles there for 15 years.

Array Technologies named Ken Stacherski as SVP of operations. He joins Array from Honeywell’s aerospace division, where he most recently served as VP of integrated supply chain. There, he was responsible for managing all aspects of the aerospace division’s global operations, including manufacturing, quality, planning, sourcing, and environmental safety. He began his career with U.S. Manufacturing Corp. before spending 13 years with Ford Motor, where he held plant leadership roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in management of full plant operations.

