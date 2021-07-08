People on the Move: Enovix, Edison Energy, Community Energy, and more

Lithium-ion battery maker Enovix Corp. announced several new additions to its leadership team. Boris Bastien was named VP of operations. He joins Enovix from SunPower, where he served as GM of its Fab4 in the Philippines. Prior to SunPower, Bastien spent 17 years at ON Semiconductor. Alan Hawse joins as VP of IT. He previously was with Infineon Technologies where he served as SVP and Fellow. Hawse brings nearly 30 years of experience at Infineon Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor.Tom Surrette joins as VP of HR. At Cypress Semiconductor his roles included VP of its non-volatile memory business, SVP of worldwide operations, and EVP of HR. Madeline Lefton joins as head of government affairs. She previously was with the U.S. Department of Energy, where she served as a senior advisor. She earlier was a senior legislative aide for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Kristin Atkins was named senior director of corporate communications. She previously was with VMware where she led the company’s reputation and environmental, social and governance communications. Atkins earlier spent a decade at Qualcomm in senior roles spanning communications and corporate social responsibility.

Edison Energy hired Hannah Badrei, Ph.D. as VP of front-of-meter to oversee its power and gas supply procurement functions as well as the renewables advisory and market insights and analysis teams. She brings more than 17 years of energy experience in the power, natural gas, and renewables sectors. In her most recent role, she served as VP of power and renewables origination at MP2 Energy, a unit of Shell Energy North America. She earlier managed commercial and analytics teams at the Boston Consulting Group and Calpine Corp, and began her career as a quantitative analyst, working in risk management and energy procurement for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Community Energy hired six senior team members: Chris Caswell, director, structured finance; Walter Crenshaw, senior developer; Kevin Delaney, senior counsel; Ola Olaniyi, director of origination; Michael Warwick, counsel; and Michael Wolset, VP of people and culture. This follows its earlier news that Judy McElroy, CEO of Fractal Energy Storage Consultants, joined its Board of Directors. Caswell previously was a director, finance and capital markets at Invenergy. Crenshaw most recently managed commercial affairs for Dominion’s Cove Point LNG pipeline, liquefaction, and export facility. Delaney spent 12 years working in the corporate and business transactions group at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Olaniyi earlier served as managing director, asset acquisition at Safari Energy. Warwick practiced law with Troutman Pepper, where he focused on energy projects. And Wolset earlier led the talent function at Billtrust.

