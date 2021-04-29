Hydrostor to develop 1 GW of long duration energy storage in California

Canada-based Hydrostor is developing 1,000 MW of long-duration energy storage in California across two projects.

Its projects are in southern Kern County and a less specific site in “central California.” The two projects represent a combined investment of more than $1.5 billion. Hydrostor said that development work, including transmission interconnection, engineering and permitting activities, are underway. Even though these initial phases have begun, Hydrostor has not yet shared when the projects will start construction, be completed, or what their names will be.

All projects will use the company’s Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology, which provides eight to 12 hours of energy storage.

State regulators in California have identified a need of up to 1,600 MW of long duration energy storage by 2026. Hydrostor also is developing the Rosamond A-CAES Project in California, northeast of Los Angeles. That project will provide 500 MW of on-demand peaking capacity for 12 hours of duration once it becomes operational in 2024.