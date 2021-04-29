Hydrostor to develop 1 GW of long duration energy storage in California

Canada-based Hydrostor is developing 1,000 MW of long-duration energy storage in California across two projects.
Its projects are in southern Kern County and a less specific site in “central California.” The two projects represent a combined investment of more than $1.5 billion. Hydrostor said that development work, including transmission interconnection, engineering and permitting activities, are underway. Even though these initial phases have begun, Hydrostor has not yet shared when the projects will start construction, be completed, or what their names will be.
All projects will use the company’s Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology, which provides eight to 12 hours of energy storage.
State regulators in California have identified a need of up to 1,600 MW of long duration energy storage by 2026. Hydrostor also is developing the Rosamond A-CAES Project in California, northeast of Los Angeles. That project will provide 500 MW of on-demand peaking capacity for 12 hours of duration once it becomes operational in 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.